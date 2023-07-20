Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $11,997,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $40.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,526,947.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total value of $2,569,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,655 shares in the company, valued at $23,526,947.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

