Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW) Short Interest Update

Know Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 15th total of 130,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Know Labs Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:KNW traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.91. 20,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,996. Know Labs has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Know Labs alerts:

Know Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:KNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Know Labs

About Know Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Know Labs by 41.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Know Labs in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Know Labs, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary biosensor technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilizes electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc in May 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Know Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Know Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.