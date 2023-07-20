Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $54.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 1.6 %

KTB stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

