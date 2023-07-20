Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) versus Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC) Critical Contrast

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) and Beamz Interactive (OTCMKTS:BZIC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koss and Beamz Interactive’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $17.61 million 1.98 $1.27 million $0.90 4.21 Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A ($0.15) N/A

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than Beamz Interactive. Beamz Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.3% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Koss shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Beamz Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Koss and Beamz Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 63.09% 30.11% 24.00% Beamz Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Koss and Beamz Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Beamz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Koss beats Beamz Interactive on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. As of June 30, 2022, the company had approximately 90 domestic dealers; and approximately 2,000 domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Beamz Interactive

Beamz Interactive, Inc. develops and sells interactive laser controller technology for various music, game, education, therapy, senior care, lighting, and consumer applications worldwide. The company's product offerings consist of the Beamz Education and Healthcare product family, which includes the Beamz EHC Professional Edition designed for use by professionals in educational or therapeutic settings, and Home Edition, which is designed to participate in making music; the Beamz By Flo consumer product family; and stand-alone software applications that work on PCs, MACs, iPhones, iPads, and Android devices without connecting to the Beamz hardware. Beamz Interactive, Inc. provides its products online, as well as directly to education markets. The company has entered into agreements with The Learning Station and Gigglebellies (Magic Factory) to adapt early learning educational and entertainment videos. The company was formerly known as HumanBeams, Inc. and changed its name to Beamz Interactive, Inc. in December 2007. Beamz Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

