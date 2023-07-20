K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

KPLUY opened at $9.68 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, or vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brand names.

