KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW) Short Interest Update

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KWESW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

KWESST Micro Systems Trading Down 25.0 %

KWESST Micro Systems stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 19,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749. KWESST Micro Systems has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of KWESST Micro Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in KWESST Micro Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

About KWESST Micro Systems

KWESST Micro Systems Inc develops and commercializes technology solutions for military, public safety agencies, and personal defense markets. It provides non-lethal systems with law enforcement and personal defense applications; modernized digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting; and counter-measures against threats, such as drones, lasers, and electronic detection.

