Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 710.71 ($9.29).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.71) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($10.07) to GBX 780 ($10.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lancashire from GBX 713 ($9.32) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

LRE opened at GBX 606.24 ($7.93) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 595.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 596.22. The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -60,200.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.54. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 392.40 ($5.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 670 ($8.76). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.02.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.21), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($41,729.81). In other news, insider Bryan Joseph acquired 2,200 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 624 ($8.16) per share, for a total transaction of £13,728 ($17,949.79). Also, insider Natalie Kershaw sold 5,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.21), for a total value of £31,914.96 ($41,729.81). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

