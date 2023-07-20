Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the casino operator on Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $59.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of -82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.