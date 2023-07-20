Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 181,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laser Photonics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laser Photonics alerts:

Laser Photonics Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Laser Photonics stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.60. 16,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,079. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. Laser Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laser Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laser Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.