Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Short Interest Update

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 939,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $302,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,706.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laureate Education

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAUR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Stories

