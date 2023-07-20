Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 42,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 100,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 44.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Laurion Mineral Exploration

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

