Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.71. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $205.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

