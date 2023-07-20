LCM Capital Management Inc Buys 499 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Markel Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

