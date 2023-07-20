Leaf Mobile (TSE:LEAF) Trading Down 1.9%

Leaf Mobile Inc. (TSE:LEAF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.56 and last traded at C$2.59. 15,380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 53,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

Leaf Mobile Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$198.42 million and a PE ratio of 58.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.59.

About Leaf Mobile

Leaf Mobile Inc develops and publishes free-to-play mobile games in the United States, Canada, and the European regions. It offers a portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

