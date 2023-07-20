Lear (LEA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lear (NYSE: LEA):

7/20/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $152.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00.

7/10/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $165.00.

6/28/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $147.00.

6/28/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $182.00.

6/28/2023 – Lear had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $141.00.

6/1/2023 – Lear was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Lear Price Performance

NYSE:LEA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.60. 297,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average is $136.22.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Lear by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 77.0% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

