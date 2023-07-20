Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires 2,840 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $607,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

NYSE:USB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,778,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,784,687. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

