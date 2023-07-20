Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $16.50 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $16,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 365,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,515,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.