Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,345 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.98. 755,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,113. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.06 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

