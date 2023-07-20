Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,464 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,894,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,462,000 after buying an additional 34,473 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 649,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,512,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 86,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 58,033 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock remained flat at $14.59 during trading on Thursday. 11,198,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,499,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.