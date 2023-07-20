Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 650 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. reduced its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,549,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,588. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $153.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

