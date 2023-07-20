Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after acquiring an additional 89,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.72. 850,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,625. The company has a market cap of $81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.62.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 120.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

