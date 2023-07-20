Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.76. 170,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,768. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $269.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

