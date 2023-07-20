Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $9,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,693,665.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 958,248 shares of company stock worth $202,870,507 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $234.28 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $228.19 billion, a PE ratio of 616.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

