Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 154 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. The company has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $460,859.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,828.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

