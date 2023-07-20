Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 39 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total value of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 372,965 shares in the company, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total value of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,600 shares of company stock valued at $21,640,796. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $527.17 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $240.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $449.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

