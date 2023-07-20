Legacy Advisors LLC Buys New Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CubeSmart

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,495.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,485 shares of company stock worth $3,391,277. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Shares of CUBE opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 126.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

