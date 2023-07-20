Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $75.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.45. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $75.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

