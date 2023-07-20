Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FERG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ferguson from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.6 %

Ferguson stock opened at $157.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.21. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $162.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

