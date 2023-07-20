Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 4,820 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

