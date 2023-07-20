Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $901.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $371.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $809.14 and its 200 day moving average is $678.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $921.78.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

