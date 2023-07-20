Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.21

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

Legacy Housing Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $607.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.93 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $28,753.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,025,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,194,319.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $106,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 271,667 shares of company stock worth $6,019,936 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

