Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $85.00. The stock had previously closed at $70.42, but opened at $73.20. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $75.15, with a volume of 256,804 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

