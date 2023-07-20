Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Down 20%

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 13,093,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85,593% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on shares of Legend Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Legend Gold Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.
About Legend Gold
Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legend Gold
- American Airlines Beats Earnings, Thinking Of Buying?
- Is This The Top For D.R. Horton Stock?
- 3 Undervalued Large-Cap Stocks That Won’t Be for Long
- Johnson & Johnson’s Inflection Point: What it Means for Investors
- Should You Buy the Dip as Tides Change at Taiwan Semiconductor?
Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.