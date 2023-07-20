Legend Gold (CVE:LGN) Stock Price Down 20%

Legend Gold Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.80. Approximately 13,093,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85,593% from the average daily volume of 15,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$1.35 price target on shares of Legend Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Legend Gold alerts:

Legend Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.37.

About Legend Gold

Legend Gold Corp. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company exploring for gold in the Republic of Mali. The Company’s projects include Diba Project, which is located at West Mali, over 10 kilometers south of Sadiola Gold Mine; Lakanfla Project, which is located at West Mali, and Pitiangoma Project and Tabakorole Project, which are located in Southern Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.