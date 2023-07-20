LendingTree (TREE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect LendingTree to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.42. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.42 million. On average, analysts expect LendingTree to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREE stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.93. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.28 per share, for a total transaction of $182,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,348.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after purchasing an additional 103,460 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TREE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on LendingTree from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on LendingTree from $36.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on LendingTree from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

