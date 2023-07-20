Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Trading Up 0.1%

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 3,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Leo Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 21,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

