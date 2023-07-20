Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LESL. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Leslie’s Price Performance

LESL opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.80. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 54.83% and a net margin of 7.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 10,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 463.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

