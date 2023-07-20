Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Short Interest Update

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 11,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE LEVI traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.00. 1,812,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,482,706. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,323 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,059,996 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 621,653 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,614 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

