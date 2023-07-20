Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.25. Lexaria Bioscience shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 2,151,500 shares changing hands.
Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries.
