Liberty Energy Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th.

Liberty Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. Liberty Energy has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Liberty Energy to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

LBRT opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $18.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.98.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Liberty Energy in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 29.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

