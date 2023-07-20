Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 192,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,630 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

CGXU stock opened at $24.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

