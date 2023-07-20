Lincoln National Corp Buys 2,251 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $10,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $123.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

