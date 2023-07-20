Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,035,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $492,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $26.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.78. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.