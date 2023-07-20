Lincoln National Corp Has $5.41 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $100.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.03 and a 200-day moving average of $91.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $100.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

