Lincoln National Corp Has $6.40 Million Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,307 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,671,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $23.98.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

