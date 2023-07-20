Lincoln National Corp Purchases 132 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $436.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.87. Deere & Company has a one year low of $308.61 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

