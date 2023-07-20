Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,626 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $33.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $698.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

