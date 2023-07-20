Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,710 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.26 and a 12 month high of $77.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.