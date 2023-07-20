Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the June 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 589,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,477. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $251.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 198.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

