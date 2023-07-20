Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in June

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,467,800 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Link Real Estate Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LKREF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. Link Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $8.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Link Real Estate Investment Trust, managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is the largest REIT in Asia, and a leading real estate investor and asset manager in the world. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors, and has no controlling unitholder.

