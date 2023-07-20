Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A) Director Acquires $852,000.00 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF-A – Get Free Report) Director John D. Harkey, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $852,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lions Gate Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LGF-A opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

